Arjun Kapoor & Kriti Sanon To Share Screen Space?

It was recently reported that Arjun Kapoor will be playing the lead in Nikkhil Advani’s next production. Now, speculations are that Kriti Sanon has been roped in as his leading lady. Interestingly, this is not the first time where the actress’ name is associated with a film starring Arjun Kapoor.

Now, a report in DNA suggests that the actor has signed on the dotted line, and he’s found a leading lady as well. The makers wanted a fresh pairing, so they approached Kriti Sanon for the heroine’s role. She has liked the script and committed to it, though she hasn’t signed it yet as the modalities are being worked out. Finally, after two misses, Kriti and Arjun have been cast together.

Kriti and Arjun were in pipeline for the same film. Interestingly, both times, it was for Farzi. Raj and DK announced Farzi with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti. When Shahid left the film, they replaced him with Arjun. But the film was put on the back burner. They planned to revive it with Arjun and Kriti, earlier this year but then, Arjun walked out. So, this is the third time that Arjun and Kriti have been offered a film together.

Trending :

It will be interesting to see a fresh pair on screen. The untitled project is set to be a social drama. Like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, the makers plan to blend in content with great entertainment. While Kriti has the dates, Arjun’s diary is choc-a-bloc. The actor begins Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, then Namastey Canada. So, this Nikhhil Advani venture will roll out only sometime mid next year after Arjun finishes work on both.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Bareilly Ki Bafi which garnered good reviews and did well at the box office. Whereas Arjun Kapoor was seen in a double role in his last outing Mubarakan. The family entertainer was loved by audiences and did a decent job at the box office.