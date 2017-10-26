Arjun Kapoor Becomes The Proud Co-Owner Of FC Pune City Team

Bollywood actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aditya Roy Kapur have always been sports enthusiastic. And it is no secret that even Arjun Kapoor is one of the biggest football lovers. The Mubarakan actor has now taken his love for football forward and has become the proud co-owner of the football club, FC Pune city.

Arjun Kapoor has been posting pictures on his social media account saying that something big is coming up.

So excited for this. Can’t wait! #StayTuned A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Oct 23, 2017 at 10:30pm PDT

The Gunday actor recently in an interview to Hindustan Times spoke about his immense love for football and about his new team. Speaking about the same, Arjun said, “I have been a big football fan for the longest time now. After cricket, if there is a sport that I have fallen in love with – and that too since my college days – it is football. While growing up too, I have always followed football on television and lately, on the internet, so, you can call me a football fanatic (laughs). I was always intrigued when Indian Super League started in India a few years back. At that time, I realised that this league and football is here to stay in India and so, it is very exciting for me to be a part of a revolution, change and movement.”

Arjun is already a part of the All Stars Football Club that has Abhishek Bachchan as the captain and Ranbir Kapoor as vice-captain. The team does a lot of charity matches in India. Recently, he was seen at a football match which happened between celebrities and sportsmen. During the interview, he was asked about who he thinks play best football from the industry, to which he replied, “Ranbir (Kapoor) plays very well and he is very passionate about the sport Without fail, every Sunday, he goes for the practice regardless of whether others show up or not. He works out his schedule accordingly for that. He has only gotten better in the last four-five years. Dino Morea and Jim Sarbh play very well. Kartik Aaryan started a year-and-a-half back and he has improved a lot. I couldn’t play for almost a year because I was out of the country to shoot Mubarakan and Half Girlfriend. But if you keep playing and practising, you keep getting better. However, I did not have a chance to practice so; I was feeling really guilty about it. In fact, I have promised everyone that I am going to make sure that I take out time to play and make up for my absence in the past because I really want to be part of the team.”

