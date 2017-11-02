Parineeti Chopra, who is enjoying the success of her last film Golmaal Again on Wednesday said that the shooting of her next film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which also stars Arjun Kapoor will begin this week, and the team will head to Delhi on Sunday.

“Shooting will start within this week. Sunday we’re heading to Delhi. Post that, we will be going to the Indo-Nepal border, so it is going to be one hectic shoot,” she said at the special screening of Golmaal Again held for the underprivileged kids with Smile Foundation.

Parineeti, who has already done Ishaqzaade with Arjun, said that she shares a comfort level with the actor.

“I have done an intense film with Arjun before, so there is a comfort level. We both are really excited about the film, we are doing preparations and workshops every day,” said the Meri Pyaari Bindu actress.

The actress also talked about Arjun’s first look from Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. “I think Arjun is really sexy in his first look, I think he looks great in uniform, and my look will be out soon, once the makers decide.

Trending :

“But I am really excited about it. My look is completely new… so is the film. So I am really excited to show my look for the film. Hopefully, in the coming two-three days we will release my look,” said Parineeti.

Parineeti is also committed to Namastey Canada with Arjun Kapoor, which will start after Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

“Once we finish Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, we will start ‘Namastey Canada‘. I and Arjun need to prep a little and we have some other work that needs to be finished, and after that, we will start the shoot.”

Rohit Shetty recently confirmed Golmaal 5 and Parineeti was asked about featuring in the fifth instalment.

“The USP of Golmaal is those five guys, (Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor and Kunal Khemu), so they will always be there and according to the story, female artistes are cast. So it totally depends on the story of Golmaal 5, whether I will be in it or not.”