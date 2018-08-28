Arijit Singh's 'Tera Fitoor' continues to spread love on the romantic journey set by Himesh Reshammiya

There are songs that turn out to be instant hits but then there are only a few which manage to live on for days and weeks to come as well. Well, Tera Fitoor has turned out to be on such gem in the current season that has continued to find traction amongst the youth more than a month after it was unveiled.

A love song that is rendered by Arijit Singh, it marks the romantic debut of Utkarsh Sharma in the world of films. While his film Genius has just released, what has been unanimously appreciated is the music that the Anil Sharma directed affair boasts of. No wonder, those at Tips (which has backed the music) are quite happy with the kind of success that ‘Tera Fitoor’ has managed for itself.

“We wanted a classic Bollywood romantic number for the situation where the young leading man confesses his love for his leading lady (Ishita Chauhan). This is where Himesh Reshammiya and lyricist Kumaar came together to deliver ‘Tera Fitoor’. Amongst the choices available to us, we knew that this is the song that had to make the cut. The results are there to be seen,” says our source from Tips.

With more than 35 million online views already garnered by the song and still counting, ‘Tera Fitoor’ is being hailed one of the best songs that Arijit has rendered in 2018.

“Moreover, what is also special about the music is the fact that Himesh Reshammiya is quite selective about the work that he does currently as a composer. With ‘Tera Fitoor’, he has given his heart and soul, and this is the reason why you get to hear such a soulful melody which is pure, innocent and so catchy,” says Kumar Taurani, “We are ourselves quite attached to the song and are happy that it is playing on and on.”

With the music company all set to unveil quite a few newer romantic numbers in time to come as well, one hopes that the melodic outings would continue to make way amongst the audiences on a consistent note.