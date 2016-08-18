Arijit Singh To Never Sing For Salman Khan!

The latest buzz in the Arijit Singh-Salman Khan controversy is that the singer has now banned Salman Khan and will never sing for him again. Yes, you read it right!
According to a report on Bollywoodlife, even after repeatedly apologizing Salman over a silly gesture at an award function, the latter did not budge and refused to forgive the singer. While Salman cut out Arijit’s version of Jag Ghoomeya from Sultan, it now looks like the singer has chosen to never lend his voice for the actor again.
Arijit Singh has already made a name for himself in the industry and lent for voice for popular songs such as Shah Rukh Khan’s Gerua and Janam Janam from Dilwale.
Should we really give up hopes on the two reconciling ever?
good step
It’s about pride yaar, that’s all.
It’s all about pride.
Salman deserves his own crappy/shitty voice for himself. He does not deserve Arijit’s sweet voice.
Woohoo, that’s a relief. In fact, Arijit should quit singing. His high pitched voice in all his songs claiming he is the best of the lot always oozes arrogance. Get 10 songs of his. Listen to them. Headache prevails after song number 3. Listen to 10 songs of Sonu Nigam, KK or even Kumar Sanu. You will beg for more because 10 songs are not enough. This is the kind of magic Arijit doesn’t have…
By the way, Gerua is a flop song. It tried to emulate “Suraj Hua Madham” but hey, the latter is waaay out of it’s league :)
Gerua got 100 million view at youtube…is tha a defination of flop for you?
Legend????????? R legends so easily made?????????? Long way to go before “Being Legend”.
Comment: please Salman Khan forgive him but don’t use his songs again
arijit sing the best
I love Arijit Singh and his All Songs. But I also respect Salman Khan dicission also.