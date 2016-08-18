Arijit Singh To Never Sing For Salman Khan!

The latest buzz in the Arijit Singh-Salman Khan controversy is that the singer has now banned Salman Khan and will never sing for him again. Yes, you read it right!

According to a report on Bollywoodlife, even after repeatedly apologizing Salman over a silly gesture at an award function, the latter did not budge and refused to forgive the singer. While Salman cut out Arijit’s version of Jag Ghoomeya from Sultan, it now looks like the singer has chosen to never lend his voice for the actor again.

Arijit Singh has already made a name for himself in the industry and lent for voice for popular songs such as Shah Rukh Khan’s Gerua and Janam Janam from Dilwale.

Should we really give up hopes on the two reconciling ever?