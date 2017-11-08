Are Sunny Deol And His Gadar Director Anil Sharma Reuniting For A Film?

We saw Sunny Deol and director Anil Sharma in their blockbuster collaboration, Gadar- Ek Prem Katha. This duo had delivered a super hit film 16 years back and it is still one of the most watched films on television.

The movie also starred Ameesha Patel and Anil Sharma’s son, Utkarsh Sharma, who played Sunny and Ameesha’s son in the film.

If reports are to be believed, Sunny and Anil reuniting again for a film. According to DNA, a source revealed, “Sunny and Anil have always shared a great working relationship. Anil had this script and approached Deol, who immediately agreed to be part of the film.

It’s titled Kavach.” Apart from their hit movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, this duo has also worked on more three films- The Hero, Apne and Singh Saab The Great. And now if they come together for the next project, it will be there fifth collaboration together. They are coming together after almost five years now.

A source further adds, “Sharma will start this film right after his next. They will begin filming for Kavach sometime next year and the film is expected to release in the last quarter of 2018 or January 2019, depending on their schedule.” Anil doesn’t wants to disclose any details about the project. He says, “I am busy finishing Genius which is my son Utkarsh’s debut film. I don’t want to talk about any other film right now.”

Both Sunny and Anil are currently busy shooting with their sons respectively. Sunny’s son Karan Deol is making his debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

Anil is too launching his son Utkarsh in his next project, Genius. Both of them have already started shooting for their respective films.