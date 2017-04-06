Are Iulia Vantur and Salman Khan in a relationship or are they not? This question is bound to come to the minds of people who regularly read reports speculating about the superstar’s relationship status. While the Romanian TV personality has been spotted on various occasions with her alleged beau Salman Khan, the duo has never opened up about it.

The rumoured star couple made headlines after being spotted together at Preity Zinta’s wedding reception last summer, and this time a family photograph has hinted at the two being together!

Just a couple of days ago, Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s husband Ayush Sharma took to Instagram to share a ‘family photograph’ which also included Iulia! He captioned the photo as, ‘Family that holidays together, stays together’.

After Iulia returned to Romania late last year, speculations began about her possible breakup with Salman Khan. But Ayush Sharma’s Instagram post seems to put a full stop to such rumours and fueled fresh gossip about the star couple being very much together!

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, she has finally opened up on her relationship status. When quizzed about it, Iulia replied, “It should be private, but I see you asking me (questions on it) anyway. I understand the curiosity and am used to it (being written about). Everybody (journalists) has to do their job, but many a time, things are created just for the sake of it.”

However, she was all praises for the superstar’s family, who have showered immense love on her. Talking about Salman’s family, she said, “You never know what you find, where and how you find it. That’s the beauty of life. What do I say? The Khan family is so beautiful. I really admire them; they are united and welcoming. Their doors are always open for everyone.”

On the work front, Iulia Vantur has recently recorded a T-series single called Every Night and Day with singer-composer-actor Himesh Reshammiya, who has described her voice as ‘Bollywood mainstream voice.’