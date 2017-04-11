Arbaaz Khan to turn director for Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3?

Arbaaz Khan might don the director’s hat for the third installment of Salman Khan’s super-hit Dabangg franchise. The actor, who previously helmed Dabangg 2, has hinted that he might turn director for Dabangg 3 too!

In an interview with a leading daily, the Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai actor said that he is still contemplating on whether to direct Dabangg 3 or not but there is a possibility that he’ll do it. He further said that if he feels comfortable, if he feels there is not too much pressure of directing, producing and handling Salman, apart from acting in the film, he might as well consider directing the film.

That’s not the only surprise coming from Arbaaz. He has further confirmed that while Dabangg girl Sonakshi Sinha will be very much a part of the project, there might be another leading lady in the film. This means Salman will have to handle two heroines in the film! However, he has refused to divulge the name of the second actress, saying it has not yet been finalised. However, he informed that his alleged estranged wife Malaika Arora might be roped in for a small role in the film.

Arbaaz Khan was last seen in Keshhav Panneriy’s Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai alongside Ashutosh Rana, Himansh Kohli, Supriya Pathak, Manjari Fadnis, Rati Agnihotri and Prem Chopra. The film, which released on 3rd March opened to poor reviews from critics and failed to leave an impact at the box office. He will next be seen opposite B-Town hottie Sunny Leone in Raajeev Walia’s romantic drama Tera Intezaar.

Salman Khan, on the other hand, is presently busy shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai. This movie is the second instalment in the Tiger franchise which stars Katrina Kaif in the female lead. Salman will next be seen in Tubelight, which is his third collaboration with his close friend Kabir Khan. Tubelight is a historical war drama film, which marks the Bollywood debut of Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and also stars the late actor Om Puri. The movie features Shah Rukh Khan in a small cameo.