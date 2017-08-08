Malaika Arora has been in the news for her new clothing line and her recent divorce with Arbaaz Khan. The estranged couple came together on several occasions, sparking rumours of a reconciliation, but Arbaaz and Malaika put those rumours to rest when they filed for divorce.

The ex-couple was granted a divorce in May this year. After two months, Malaika has now opened up about her divorce with Arbaaz. The actress spoke about her equation with Arbaaz, “Arbaaz and I have known each other all our lives. It was emotionally difficult, but we haven’t really talked about it because we are private individuals. He is very important to me. No matter what happens or where life takes us, Arbaaz will always be integral to my life.”

Despite the divorce, the couple makes a point to be a part of each other’s happiness. From birthday parties to family vacations, they are often spotted together, “Arbaaz is a part of my family, the father of my child. Certain equations don’t change overnight. The things that happened should remain between us. It’s personal. We don’t have to prove anything to anybody. (Meeting Arbaaz) makes my son happy, and that makes me happy. Come on! For Amu (sister Amrita Arora Ladak), he’s like a brother, and he is a son to my parents. What happened is between us,”

Malaika also shared that separation has been hard for her, “I didn’t feel the need to talk about what’s happened the last few years because the people who need to know, already do. Life has a way of making things fall into place, teaching you and making you stronger. One day you are sitting in your bed and thinking, sh** man! What am I going to do? Everything is just falling apart! You feel like there is no hope and you’ve reached the end of the road. But then life challenges you. It pushes and tests you, but also prepares you for whatever lies ahead. I definitely feel stronger.”

However, Malla says that she is at peace now, “I have seen ups and downs and experienced turmoil, but I am at peace now,” she added

When asked about her son, she expressed how Arhaan is dealing with the divorce, “Arbaaz and I think Arhaan is wonderfully special. He has his own way of assessing things and putting them into perspective. That has helped him, and us. He is focused and level-headed and never allows anything to affect him adversely, whether it’s at school or elsewhere. Touch wood!”