Apoorva Lakhia: “I Was Approached To Make A Film On Dawood”

Apoorva Lakhia, who is known for his slick thrillers, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Haseena Parkar’, which is based on the life of dreaded don Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena and Apoorva has an interesting story about how this project came to be.

In a candid chat, Lakhia admitted, “I was actually approached to make a film on Dawood, which I refused as there have been so many films based on him. But the makers told me that people don’t know much about Dawood’s younger days and this intrigued me so I agreed to meet his family members to get to know more about him.”

Apoorva added that this was when he met Haseena and her story fascinated him a lot. “Haseena was this innocent girl from a crime family and what she went through because of her family background, fascinated me a lot and I proposed that we make a film on her instead. Though she was initially reluctant, we finally managed to persuade her to share her story with us and the rest is history.”

Apoorva Lakhia spent almost 3 years with the story of Haseena Parkar where he spent time with Haseena herself, her family, police officials and everyone who ever knew Haseena Parkar. The real family of Haseena was very helpful in given Apoorva and his team access to old family pictures, things which were used by Haseena and a lot of content for research.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Haseena Parkar stars Shraddha Kapoor, Siddhanth Kapoor and Ankur Bhatia. Produced by Nahid Khan with Swiss Entertainment and co-produced by Sameer Antulay and Babu Tyagi, the film is set to release on September 22.