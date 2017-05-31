Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra have already conquered the West with their charm and beauty. Now, the two divas have made it to the 2017 Maxim Hot 100 list. The list is topped by supermodel Hailey Baldwin and also includes popular names such as Emma Watson,Emma Stone, Dakota Johnson, Kendal Jenner and more.

Both Deepika and Priyanka have got rave reviews from the magazine for making their remarkable mark in the West. Deepika Padukone recently turned heads at the MET Gala 2017 and with her debut on the red carpet of Cannes 2017. The magazine mentions about her Hollywood debut with xXx: The Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel. The description of the actress read, “The Bollywood transplant made her debut stateside earlier this year in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, alongside Vin Diesel. She ranks number 10 on Forbes’ 2016 list of the world’s highest paid actresses.”

Whereas, Priyanka Chopra, who got a lot of recognition in the West with the Amercian TV series, Quantico and Hollywood debut, Baywatch also hold a position in the Maxim 2017 Hot 100 List. The actress has been appreciated by the international critics for her role in the film. Maxim wrote, “The former Miss World was already a huge star in her native India before she set her sights on the States. Now, with television series Quantico and the Baywatch movie behind her, she’s out to conquer the world.”

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone had recently made it to the Forbes Highest Paid Actresses list in the film category, whereas Priyanka Chopra holds a position in Forbes Highest Paid Actresses list in TV category. Deepika was described by the magazine as having “scored box office gold.” Priyanka Chopra’s much-awaited Hollywood film Baywatch releases on 2nd June in India even though the film has tanked at the US Box Office we can expect it to work its magic in India.

Congrats to both the divas!

How excited are to you to watch Baywatch? Stay tuned for the review coming soon!