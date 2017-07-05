Anushka Sharma And Varun Dhawan starrer film Sui Dhaaga: Made In India gets a release date!

The final release date of Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma’s upcoming movie titled Sui Dhaaga: Made In India is out. The film, which was earlier slated to release on Gandhi Jayanti 2018, will now hit theatres on 28th September, next year. The makers announced the same today.

Varun and Anushka will be sharing the screen for the first time in this film, which will be written and directed by Sharat Katariya of Dum Laga Ke Haisha and produced by Maneesh Sharma.

The movie is based on the Make In India initiative and is set to go on floors in January 2018. Apart from the grand promotions of Jab Harry Met Sejal, Anushka Sharma had confirmed that she will be soon doing a film with Varun.

As reported earlier, the lead pair also spoke about the movie. Varun said, “From Gandhiji to Modiji, our country’s leaders have always endorsed the mantra of Made in India. With Sui Dhaaga I am proud to take their message to millions of movie lovers in a manner that is entertaining and relevant. I really liked the script Sharat had written and I am happy that I am teaming up with YRF on this movie. Anushka and I are teaming up for the first time so I am sure there will be fireworks.”

Anushka also showed her excitement for the film by saying, “I always get excited with unique ideas that have human interest stories. Sui Dhaaga is a story of self reliance that I believe will connect to the grassroots level with every Indian. And am really looking forward to working with Varun Dhawan and the team of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya.”

Sui Dhaaga – Make in India is based on a social issue. Soon to be released, Toilet-Ek Prem Katha starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar is also based on another initiative by the government, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Seems like, Bollywood has started taking these social initiatives very seriously and is doing their best to spread the message loud and clear with their films.