Post Jab Harry Met Sejal tanked, Anushka Sharma recently broke the internet with her wedding pictures with Virat Kohli.

The duo garnered the maximum traction on the social media. Though her last film did not do well at the box office but her performance was surely appreciated. She has always surprised us with her performances and the list of her upcoming films promise the same.

Let’s see what Anushka Sharma has in store for us next year:

1. Pari

Pari directed by debutant Prosit Roy, the film will be jointly produced by Anushka’s Clean Slate Films and KriArj Entertainment. This will be Anushka’s third project as a producer. NH10 and Phillauri were her previous production ventures. The film, slated for release 9th February. Anushka was seen sans makeup in the first poster of the film hinting at the mysterious element of the film.

2. Aanand L. Rai’s Dwarf Film

Anushka Sharma will play the lead opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Aanand L. Rai’s next. Shah Rukh Khan will play the role of a dwarf. The film also stars Katrina Kaif. It will reportedly clash with Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath on 21st December 2018. Ranveer Singh’s Simmba was also speculated to release on the same date but it will release a week later on 28th December 2018.

3. Sanjay Dutt Biopic

A biographical film on the life of Sanjay Dutt directed by the master Rajkumar Hirani will have Anushka Sharma playing an important role. Sanjay Dutt’s biopic has Ranbir Kapoor as the protagonist of the movie. It also stars Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Karishma Tanna, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and Jim Sarbh.

4. Sui Dhaaga – Made In India

Anushka Sharma will also be seen in Sui Dhaaga – Made in India opposite Varun Dhawan. It is a story of self-reliance aimed to connect with every Indian. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF) banner. To be directed by Sharat Katariya, Sui Dhaaga – Made in India is written by Maneesh Sharma. The film will hit the screens on Gandhi Jayanti 2018.

5. Kaneda

After garnering some amazing reviews for NH10, Anushka Sharma retained Navdeep Singh for her upcoming production venture – Kaneda. Though there is no recent update on the film but it was said that Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Singh will be joining Anushka Sharma in the film.