Anushka Sharma’s Spokesperson Clarifies About Her Italian Wedding With Virat Kohli

‘Virushka’ (as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are lovingly called) by their fans were rumoured of having a big fat Italian wedding next week. Now, Anushka’s spokesperson rubbished these speculations calling them baseless. “There is absolutely no truth to it,” Anushka’s spokesperson quoted while talking to PTI.

The rumour of their December wedding spread like wildfire when the cricketer opted out of the Test match and the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka in December citing ‘personal reasons’. The talent agency which manages Anushka Sharma’s work affairs had denied any such reports. According to sources of India Today, Virat and Anushka are definitely going to take their relationship to the next level.

Virat’s close friends and family have already booked their tickets to Milan. Not just this, his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, who is also the coach of the Under-23 Delhi team, has excused himself from a crucial match on December 7, citing a wedding. When asked whose wedding he was attending, he said that his ‘nephew’ was getting married.

Meanwhile, designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee was spotted coming out of Anushka Sharma’s house last week, adding fuel to the rumour that he might be designing her wedding outfit.

Sparks flew between Virat and Anushka during the shooting of a shampoo commercial in 2013. Since then, the fans have been on the lookout for a confirmed news of them getting married. Time and again they have been seen together and have been confessing their love for each other.

Anushka Sharma in an interview with India Today confessed last year that marriage is on her agenda, “Obviously marriage is on the cards, but when, that I’m not sure of.”