Anushka Sharma yester-night freaked everyone with the announcement video of her upcoming movie Pari. After Anushka sharing the intense poster on her Twitter page, the team released a video with a new release date.

The project, which also stars Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee is all set to release on Holi, 2nd March 2018. To be directed by debutant Prosit Roy, the film will be jointly produced by Anushka’s Clean Slate Films and KriArj Entertainment.

This will be Anushka’s third project as a producer. NH10 and Phillauri were her previous production ventures. Anushka shared the video on social media with a short but scary message, “Sweet dreams guys…Holi with ‘Pari‘,”

Also releasing on 2nd March is Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez’s Drive directed by Tarun Mansukhani. So, we have another clash on cards for this year. Seems 2018 is going to be the year of clashes. Both the movies will target different set of audiences but one thing is always clear – clashes are not good.

Drive will also mark Rajput’s entry into Johar’s Dharma Productions. On the other hand, this is Fernandez’s second collaboration with Dharma after Karan Malhotra’s sports family drama Brothers two years ago. She is also on great terms with Johar as the two co-hosted the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.

On the other hand KriArj Entertainment are looking to hit the bull’s eye with Pari. They are awaiting the release of Padman for now, which is about to get in the biggest clash with Padmavat this republic weekend.

Prernaa recently made a comment on the same, “The curiosity level to see Padmavat has increased to a hysterical point now. Whenever it opens it is going to be an instant crowd-puller. Any film released on the same day would have to take the brunt of the Padmavat wave.”

We know it’s too early to ask, but going by the posters, cast, directors and a scary video released by Pari team yesterday which will be your pick from Drive and Pari. Do let us know in the comments section below.