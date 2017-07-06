Anushka Sharma’s Mysterious Look Leaked From The Sets Of Pari

Anushka Sharma recently released the first look of her upcoming film Pari. Now, a photo from the sets of the film is leaked online. In the picture the actress is seen donning a yellow salwar suit, Anushka’s mysterious look is intriguing.

The film is co-produced by her banner Clean Slate Films and Prernaa Arora and Arjun N Kapoor’s KriArj Entertainment. Directed by debutant director Prosit Roy also features Bengali star, Parambrata Chatterjee. The film will extensively shot in Mumbai and Kolkata.

Take a look at the leaked picture here:

The Sharmas’ banner has delivered hits consistently with the gritty NH10 and the endearing Phillauri -they were not just interesting stories, but also well executed in all departments of filmmaking, including VFX. Prernaa and Arjun made a successful beginning with Rustom, which bagged a National Award. The actress has commenced her third production which went on floors in the month of June.

Anushka said, “We have gone by instinct in choosing good cinema, and the audiences have liked both our films. Pari is a strong, engaging story and our team is brilliant. It’s the kind of project that I love producing and delivering to audiences.“

Parambrata added, “The script of Pari worked for me immediately. Anushka is a brilliant actor and a superstar. Working on this film will be an enriching experience.“

Apart from this film, Anushka Sharma will soon be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s next Jab Harry Met Sejal opposite Shah Rukh Khan. This is the second time this star will feature opposite SRK after Jab Tak Hai Jaan.