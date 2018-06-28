Anushka Sharma: “Zero Is All Heart”

Actress Anushka Sharma, who has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film “Zero“, has thanked the cast and crew for being a support system in making the project wholeheartedly.

Anushka on Wednesday tweeted: “‘Zero’ is all heart. ‘Zero’ is these two wonderful people and everything they have endeavoured to create.” ‘Zero’ is me going on this journey with them. What a pleasure it has been.”

She posted the message along with a photograph featuring Shah Rukh and director Aanand L. Rai on either side. The movie also features Katrina Kaif.

Anushka added: “Big hug Aanand L. Rai and Shah Rukh Khan for your belief and to Katrina Kaif for being the amaze one that she is! ‘Zero’ wrap.”

“Zero” is a story that celebrates life. Its first look featured Shah Rukh Khan as a vertically challenged man.

The movie is slated to release on December 21.