Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli’s Twin Game Will Make You Go Aww..!

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, or Virushka, as their fans fondly like to call them, are definitely one of the cutest couples in B-Town. But due to their busy schedules, the two hardly seem to have any time for each other. But the couple really knows how to squeeze in some personal time despite their busy work commitments. Virushka were spotted in Delhi, twinning in white at the British Commission.
Anushka Sharma wore a white shirt and black ankle length pants, while Virat kept it simple, pairing his white tee with some light denim.
According to a report in a Mid-Day, Anushka wrapped up her shoot of Sui Dhaaga in Bhopal on March 22 and then immediately left for Delhi to spend two days with husband Virat before the New Delhi schedule started on March 24.
“Anushka and Virat have been working at a frenetic pace, and have been unable to spend much time together owing to their busy schedules. So, when Anushka found a two- day window, she promptly decided to make the most of it and joined Virat in the capital,” a unit source told Mid-Day.”
The source added, “It worked out perfectly for them — once she resumed shooting on Saturday, Virat began practising for the Indian Premier League that is set to kick- off next month.”
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in a lavish resort in Tuscany, Italy on December 11 as the ceremony was strictly attended by family. For their friends and colleagues, Virat and Anushka hosted two receptions – in Delhi on December 21 and in Mumbai on December 26.
Anushka Sharma’s Pari released on March 2 to mixed reviews. She will be next seen in Sui Dhaaga opposite Varun Dhawan and Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.