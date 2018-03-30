Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli’s Twin Game Will Make You Go Aww..!

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, or Virushka, as their fans fondly like to call them, are definitely one of the cutest couples in B-Town. But due to their busy schedules, the two hardly seem to have any time for each other. But the couple really knows how to squeeze in some personal time despite their busy work commitments. Virushka were spotted in Delhi, twinning in white at the British Commission.

Anushka Sharma wore a white shirt and black ankle length pants, while Virat kept it simple, pairing his white tee with some light denim.

According to a report in a Mid-Day, Anushka wrapped up her shoot of Sui Dhaaga in Bhopal on March 22 and then immediately left for Delhi to spend two days with husband Virat before the New Delhi schedule started on March 24.

“Anushka and Virat have been working at a frenetic pace, and have been unable to spend much time together owing to their busy schedules. So, when Anushka found a two- day window, she promptly decided to make the most of it and joined Virat in the capital,” a unit source told Mid-Day.”