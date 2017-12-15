After dating for years and being in a ‘neither admitting nor denying’ mode, love birds Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli finally tied the knot on December 11 in a private ceremony in Italy.

This closed affair was attended by duo’s families and few friends. Soon after getting hitched, newlyweds took to their Twitter account and posted a joint statement with their wedding picture.

The statement read, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share this wonderful news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans and well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.” Well, soon after this announcement, tweeples and fans started pouring their love for the couple with congratulatory messages, while some hearts were broken!

Several wedding and mehendi ceremony pictures LITERALLY broke the internet. Anushka and Virat are currently having the best time of their lives in Rome as they are celebrating their honeymoon. Today, the happy bride Anushka took to her Instagram account and shared a picture with her Mr. Hubby! This picture just made us go weak in our knees. Mr and Mrs Kohli are posing together with a backdrop of snow, deeply and madly in love with each other. She captioned the picture as, “In heaven, literally.”

In the meanwhile, the couple will be hosting a reception in New Delhi for their relatives on 21st December which will be followed by a reception for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on 26th December. The newlywed couple will travel to South Africa where Virat will start prepping for the upcoming series and Anushka will spend New Year’s Eve with him and return in the first week of January to begin the next schedule of Anand L Rai’s film with Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai.

She will also start prepping for Sui Dhaaga as the shooting for the same starts in February 2018 with Varun Dhawan. Anushka will also be busy with the marketing and promotions of Pari which is releasing on 9th February.

Virat, on the other hand, will be playing the series in South Africa for 2 months which includes three Tests, six One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty-20 International (T20I) matches. Post their wedding the newlywed couple will be shifting to their new residence in Worli, Mumbai in December once they return from Delhi.