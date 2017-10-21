B-Towns much-talked couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have finally treated their fans to possibly the best Diwali gift. Their commercial has been released and we must say the duo looks adorable together.

In the ad, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are seen trying to guess the wedding vows of a couple who are tying the knot. Virat, who pretends to be the groom, remarks that he will cook for fifteen days in a month to which Anushka, who is playing the bride, agrees by saying she will eat it without complaining about its taste. The other vow comes from the actress. Anushka Sharma says she will keep all his secrets password protected and in turn the cricketer says he will never dare to change Anushka and will accept her as she is. Isn’t it cute?

Watch the ad here:

Later, Anushka says she will allow him to win in a carrom game but only sometimes. Virat promises he will never watch the season finale of any television series without her. Well, this one leaves Anushka impressed. He also commits to staying fit forever only for her but with loads of love in her eyes, Anushka replies, “Nahi bhi karoge toh chalega (even if you won’t, it will not bother me).” Then, very innocently Anushka requests Virat not to call her all those lovey-dovey names which couples give to each other like baby, Shona, cutie etc.

For the last vow, the couple looks into each other eyes and say they will always take care of each other.

For the uninitiated, the duo has taken the vows in the TVC of a clothing brand of which the cricketer has been a brand ambassador and Anushka has joined him only recently. The fan pages of the two stars had been sharing photos and sneak peeks into the ad leaving all excited about it.