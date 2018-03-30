Anushka Sharma To Soon Announce Three New Films Under Clean Slate Films

After winning our hearts with her acting, Anushka Sharma is leaving no stone unturned to impress us with her production house too. Her production house Clean Slate Films have come out with films like NH 10, Phillauri and Pari.

All of them have been successful and liked by the audience. All the three films were in different genres.

Now, according to a report in DNA, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress will soon announce three new films under her production. A source revealed, “Anushka is hand-picking and curating content that is clutter breaking. Karnesh and she will roll out three new films soon and all of them will be of different genres. If you look at what her production house has been doing, you will notice that they have experimented with and redefined diverse genres through their movies.”

Another source said, “She is also empowering young and ambitious actors, directors, and technicians through her production house by backing their talent and standing by their vision. The next set of movies from her banner will live up to her philosophy.”