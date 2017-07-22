Actress Anushka Sharma, who comes from an army background, was launched by Yash Raj Films in 2008 and so she says she didn’t face nepotism.

“I have been launched by a banner like Yash Raj Films. They do not put anything before a new talent. That is their priority. So, I did not face such thing as nepotism. Having said that I think people can be treated differently in the same industry. And we should respect that,” said Anushka in the wake of the “nepotism rocks” controversy.

She was here for the trailer launch of her forthcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal, directed by Imtiaz Ali, on Friday.

Speaking on the nepotism row, Imtiaz told media: “I believe, both of us, in fact, three of us (Anushka, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Imtiaz)… we would not have been here in the film industry, if we faced nepotism.

“I think I am here because when I came to the film industry, the existing members of the film fraternity welcomed me with their love and support.”

Jab Harry Met Sejal is set to release on August 4.The trailer which released yesterday is divided in two halves, first one shows the fun side of the film and next half is something that could make or break the film. Sejal (Anushka Sharma) meets Harry (Shah Rukh Khan) on this journey of finding her fiancé’s ring which she lost. Both the leads are bang on with their comic timing. Shah Rukh Khan’s trademark seriousness in the second half of the trailer lifts up mood leaving viewers surprised. After all as claimed by Imtiaz, this will not be an out-and-out comedy and this trailer proves it all.

At this year’s edition of IIFA Awards in New Jersey, filmmaker Karan Johar, the son of late filmmaker Yash Johar, along with actors Varun Dhawan and Saif Ali Khan, took a jibe at actress Kangana Ranaut by bringing up the nepotism debate on stage.