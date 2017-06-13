Anushka Sharma kicks off the shoot for her upcoming film Pari today. The actress released the first look of the film and it is quite intriguing and haunting.

It awes and stuns with a layered, mysterious feel to this love story. Always one to take on substantial and interesting parts, Anushka’s look reminds one of the arresting quality of international cinema.

Check out the first look of the film:

The film is co-produced by her banner Clean Slate Films and Prernaa Arora and Arjun N Kapoor’s KriArj Entertainment. Directed by debutant director Prosit Roy also features Bengali star, Parambrata Chatterjee. The film will extensively shot in Mumbai and Kolkata.

The Sharmas’ banner has delivered hits consistently with the gritty NH10 and the endearing Phillauri -they were not just interesting stories, but also well executed in all departments of filmmaking, including VFX. Prernaa and Arjun made a successful beginning with Rustom, which bagged a National Award.

Apart from Akshay Kumar’s next, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, they also have films with John Abraham and Vishal Bhardwaj lined up ahead. Together, the two companies share a common love for great cinema and Pari, which goes on floors this June, promises to bring the best of both onscreen.

Anushka said, “We have gone by instinct in choosing good cinema, and the audiences have liked both our films. Pari is a strong, engaging story and our team is brilliant. It’s the kind of project that I love producing and delivering to audiences.“

Parambrata added, “The script of Pari worked for me immediately. Anushka is a brilliant actor and a superstar. Working on this film will be an enriching experience.“

Apart from this film, Anushka Sharma will soon be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s next Jab Harry Met Sejal opposite Shah Rukh Khan. This is the second time this star will feature opposite SRK after Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Good luck team for this film!