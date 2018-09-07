Anushka Sharma Roped In As The First Ambassador Of Cox & Kings!

Actress Anushka Sharma has been roped in as the first ambassador of travel company Cox & Kings.
“I am glad to be associated with the world’s oldest travel company Cox & Kings. I love to travel and personally think that travelling opens us up to new incredible experiences and changes the way we look at the world,” Anushka said in a statement.
“Whether you are travelling solo, with your partner or friends, Cox & Kings has a holiday experience for every type of traveller,” she added.
She will be seen promoting the company’s travel offerings in a TV campaign to be released soon, as well as promote the brand across print, television and digital platforms.
“Anushka is known for her versatility, experimentation and unusual personality. She perfectly represents a generation that is energetic, unapologetic and fun loving which makes her the right fit to showcase our innovative holiday offerings,” said Karan Anand, Head, Relationships, Cox & Kings.