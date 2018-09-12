Ever since the launch of Yash Raj Films’ Sui Dhaaga trailer starring Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, a lot of memes surrounding the trailer has taken the Internet by storm. Few scenes of Anushka from the trailer have taken the form of memes which literally left everyone in splits.

Anushka Sharma Reacts On Her Sui Dhaaga Memes; Reveals Which Is Her favourite One! Anushka’s images from the trailer have been smartly photo-shopped in the real life photographs which are going viral on the Internet. Not only the audiences are enjoying the memes, but also the stars themselves are having a whale of a time.

In the past, we also saw Anshuka’s co-star Varun had shared a few memes on his Instagram story. Out of all the memes, the Mario video game meme has won this battle of memes. Today, the Sui Dhaaga actors were present at an event where they launched a website called www.suidhaaga.co.in which is made for the artisans who can advertise their end products and money from all the sold items will directly be transferred to them.

During the event, the Zero actress was asked about the memes and what is her reaction on seeing them, to which she said that she takes it as a huge compliment. She said, “I told YRF to give me an extra cheque (laughs). I found them (memes) to be hilarious. If it happens organically it means that our trailer has been widely spread and hence people are talking about it. It takes effort to create a video game meme like Mario. After a couple of days, I was only sending Varun all these memes and I was like, ‘Have you seen this?’ Mario meme is my favourite. I think it is a huge compliment. When things and characters are realistic that you can make a meme on that. That is how it happens. When somebody who is far removed from Anushka that you can make a joke on a character or entity. I take it as a huge compliment and we were talking about how when such things happen in a humongous way it goes on to show how far and deep our trailer has reached. We take it as a great plus point.”

Well Anushka, even we love the Mario video game meme!