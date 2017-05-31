Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor recently graced the covers of Grazia and Vogue magazine respectively for the month of June.

After being a stunner at the Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet this year with her style and choice of outfits, fashionista Sonam Kapoor has yet again captured everyone’s attention by getting on the cover of Vogue magazine. She featured in a story titled, “Sonam Kapoor Confessions of a Red-Carpet Queen.”

The actress is seen wearing a printed and collared ensemble with a denim jacket replete with gold studs on the collar and lapels along with a bird embroidery on either side. Adding an edgy vibe to the look, Sonam flaunts a dark makeup by Subhash Vagal which highlighted sleek cheekbones, bold eyebrows, smokey eyes, well-defined nude lips and bold eyebrows. The actress nailed the messy hairdo by Gabriel Georgiou.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor is currently shooting for her upcoming movie Padman, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte in the lead roles and Amitabh Bachchan in a cameo.

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma turned a cover girl of Grazia magazine’s June issue. The actress is seen donning a camisole by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, denim jacket by Dior and denim by Levis. She completed her stunning avatar with red embroidered pumps by Christian Louboutin. The actress starred in a story titled, “Anushka Sharma Having It All Owing It All.”

The magazine’s team teased their audience with some captivating teaser of their June issue. Anushka’s fans guessed the star without any fail.

She will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s next with Shah Rukh Khan which is all set to hit the theaters this August.

We are in love with both the stunning looks but can’t pick who looks better.