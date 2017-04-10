Anushka Sharma Lands In Trouble For Illegal Construction

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a notice to actress Anushka Sharma for “illegally” installing an electric junction box in the lobby outside her house.

Anushka owns the entire 20th floor in Badrinath Tower, Versova, Mumbai and has been living there for quite some time now. The notice was issued after one of Anushka’s neighbors filed a complaint with BMC.

The letter reads, “With reference to above subject matter, this is to inform you that after the receipt of complaint this office staff has inspected the site and it is observed that you have installed the electric junction box in the common passage area of the society, which is highly objectionable.”

Further stating, “You are here by directed to remove the said junction box from common passage immediately, otherwise necessary action will be initiated as per MMC act, which please be note.”

However, Anushka‘s spokesperson denied these allegations and said that there was “nothing illegal” about any construction or installation. As the spokesperson revealed that the actress owns three flats on the 20th floor and all permissions since 2013 are in place. The spokesperson also stated that Anushka and her family are law-abiding and responsible citizens and wouldn’t do anything to inconvenience or harm anyone.

Anushka was last seen in Phillauri. The movie was set in Phillaur, Punjab. The Anshai Lal directorial told the story of Kanan (Suraj Sharma), who is persuaded by his friends and family to marry a tree to ward off the bad luck afflicting his love-life. To Kanan’s surprise, this awakens an ancient tree spirit Shashi, played by Anushka Sharma.

The film was produced under the banners of Clean Slate Films and Fox Star Studios. Phillauri also featured Diljit Dosanjh and Mehreen Pirzada in key roles.

Anushka Sharma will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s untitled project opposite Shah Rukh Khan, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. The Ring (tentative title) will clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet – Ek Prem Katha on 11th August.