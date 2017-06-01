Anushka Sharma & Katrina Kaif Locked For SRK’s Dwarf Film

And it’s confirmed! Shah Rukh Khan’s leading ladies for the dwarf film are finally confirmed. While we were in the know that Katrina Kaif has been approached for the film, the second leading lady is none other than Anushka Sharma. We are thrilled to hear this casting coup and looks like the film is meant to be a blockbuster.

Shah Rukh has worked with both the actresses previously too and hence we know how great a chemistry he shares with them. Interestingly, he is already gearing up for the release of his next, Imtiaz Ali’s untitled film with Anushka, this August.

He has worked with Katrina in veteran director Yash Chopra’s last film Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Their chemistry was loved by everyone and finally we get a chance to see them once again.

Of course, coming to director Anand L Rai, we are quite surprised with this choice. The director who is known to have worked with Kangana Ranaut in two of his most successful films, the Tanu Weds Manu series, has dropped the actress from this prime project.

Surely hearing this news, one can see that Katrina seems to be in an amazing work space right now. She is currently shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan, she has bagged Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan and now this film with Shah Rukh, clearly the best of Khan films are in her kitty currently.

Earlier, there were reports that Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt were being considered for this film but that did not come through.

Shah Rukh has begun shooting for this film already and it will take a while considering the kind of VFX requirements it has. The yet untitled film is slated to hit the theaters over Christmas 2018.