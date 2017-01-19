Anushka Sharma Has A Cameo In Ranbir Kapoor’s Dutt Biopic!

Anushka Sharma has given some brilliant performances recently in her previous releases, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The actress is now all set to once again team up with her PK director , Rajkumar Hirani but this time for a cameo in his next. Reports suggest that the actress shares a great rapport with the film-maker, she immediately agreed to do a cameo in the biopic on Sanjay Dutt’s life that Hirani is directing.

“Anushka hasn’t done any special appearances for anyone so far, but she loves and respects Raju sir a lot. So, she agreed to do the cameo. She has already begun shooting for her part from Tuesday (January 17),” says an insider, adding that Hirani is shooting the film in “complete secrecy”

The source adds that the actor will be finishing the shoot in just five to six days. “Besides the fact that she has a great rapport with Raju sir, Anushka also loved the script and her part. She will wrap up the shoot in one go. Her part might be a special cameo, but it will be an interesting and critical part of the story,” the insider says.

Ranbir Kapoor plays Dutt in the film, while Sonam Kapoor will reportedly be playing his love interest in the film.