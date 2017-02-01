Actress Anushka Sharma has been on a roll. After giving brilliant performances in films like Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, the actress received rave reviews for her performance in 2016. Gracing the cover of Hello magazine for the month of February, Anushka looks absolutely gorgeous.

She will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s The Ring starring Shah Rukh Khan. Apart from that, she will also star in her own production Phillauri.

Check out the cover right here:

Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan starrer, The Ring is all set to release in August this year.