Being an outsider proved an advantage for me: Anushka Sharma

She had a dream debut in Bollywood opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan in “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi“, but her ride in showbiz has been bumpy with several highs and lows. Actress Anushka Sharma — who earlier this month completed eight years since she walked into the glitzy Hindi movie world — says having no strings attached to film families, worked in her favour.

The actress said she started her journey with a clean slate — without any “preconceived notions about the way you have to do things”.

“Being an outsider turned out to be an advantage for me. I didn’t come with any preconceived notions about the way you have to do things, so I just been exactly the way I am at home,” Anushka told IANS in an email interview from Mumbai.

“Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi” may have given her a good launchpad, but her sail into showbiz was not smooth. If we talk about her film career, then it seems to be a case of several hits and misses.

She faced failure with films like “Badmaash Company“, “Patiala House“, “Bombay Velvet“, and “Matru ki Bijlee ka Mandola“. But on the other hand, she earned applause for films like “Jab Tak Hai Jaan“, “PK” and “NH10“.

The hard-hitting “NH10” marked her foray into the filmmaking business as a producer.

She is currently riding high on back-to-back commercial success with “Sultan” and “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil“.

Be it a hit or a miss, Anushka never takes anything to heart, or get stuck in her mind.

“It is important to have that sense of reality (that) you will have successes and you will have failures and you will have to be somewhere in between,” asserted the 28-year-old actress — who has also been in news for her relationship status with cricketer Virat Kohli, the trolls that followed after their rumoured break-up, and her infamous lip augmentation.

In terms of cinema, Anushka, who is the brand ambassador of Elle 18, feels it is a great time for female stars to take risks.

“I backed a movie such as ‘NH10’ because I felt that it was a story that needed to be told. It wasn’t the most obvious choice for a film (as an actor), let alone producing it. But despite being an adult film, it did well. It’s about how well the films have been received and loved by audiences, which is directly connected to the storyline and the content,” she said.

Celebrities are time and again under scanner for their fashion, style and beauty. But for Anushka, beauty is all about comfort.

“I believe that a person can look good only if they feel comfortable. Everyone of us has a unique style which makes us different. It’s just for us to realise our potential, accentuate our positives and flaunt the best in us. And of course, have fun while you keep it stylish,” she said.

On the professional front, she is working on Imtiaz Ali’s next with working title “The Ring“. It also stars Shah Rukh. Besides that, Anushka’s next production venture is “Phillauri“.