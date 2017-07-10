Anushka Sharma’s first look from Pari created a lot of buzz on social media, now the actress has announced the release date of the film with another intriguing poster of the film.

The film is all set to hit the theaters on 9th February 2018.The second poster released by the makers of the film has Anushka Sharma sprawled on the floor, her character shows no vulnerability; rather a strong sense of self-worth, fostering both sympathy and suspicion. Is it frail beginnings to a new life? It literally forces one to look for an answer.

Take a look at the poster here:

The film is a love story, encrusted with a mysterious feel. Pari, Anushka’s third home production under her banner Clean Slate Films will be co-produced by KriArj Entertainment. Known to be bold, gutsy and making headlines for not only her choices as an actress, Anushka is also charting out her own path as a producer who explores both with new content and new processes in movie making.

Karnesh Sharma of Clean Slate Films said, “Happy to announce 9th Feb 2018 as the release date of Pari. The first leg of the shoot is over and we are very satisfied with what we have shot. Good & meaningful content-driven films are what we aspire to make at Clean Slate. It’s not only about creating a good premise, but also about developing it properly. Pari is one more step in that direction.”

Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment stated, “Creating relevant, entertaining and engaging cinema across genres is what drives us at KriArj and our partners Kyta Productions. The passion, which Anushka and Karnesh bring into their films, is something that we identify with completely. Pari is a fantastic story that will entertain and stun the audience in the same measure. We are certain that our partnership will create content that will further the reputation of our young companies and stand out from the crowd.”

What do you think about the poster? Let us know!