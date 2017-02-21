#VoteKarMaharashtra #BMCelection are the hashtags trending in social media today as Maharashtra votes in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) along with nine other civic body polls. B-Towners are also not lagging behind! Bollywood celebs are not only stepping out to cast their votes but also urging the masses to do so. Social media is buzzing with photos of celebs, which they shared after casting their votes.

Anushka Sharma tweeted, ‘Started my morning by casting my vote. Voting is our duty towards our country & its progress. Pls go out & vote # VoteKarMaharashtra’

Vindu Dara Singh tweeted, ‘Go #VoteKarMaharashtra as this is the main election that matters in our day to day life

Shreyas Talpade ‏ tweeted, ‘DeVOTE some time Mumbai…for a better future. This time let’s make them answerable.

Shruti Seth tweeted, ‘Make the day you count, matter. Make the day you matter, count.

GO VOTE BOMBAY. #gaveminegotmine’

Sonali Kulkarni tweeted, ‘Here is our chance to stand by our Maharashtra! Let’s vote, let’s choose our leaders J Flaunt your voting ink! Please RT! #VoteKarMaharashtra’

Shraddha Kapoor tweeted, ‘Done voting. Please exercise your right & go vote!’

Ranveer Singh tweeted, ‘V O T E

Mugdha Godse tweeted, ‘It’s voting time… #ivoted cast your vote and post your photo’

Roshan Abbas tweeted, ‘Get inked! In a way that makes you happy’

Voting is underway with a total of 2,275 candidates in 227 municipal wards in the fray. Results will be announced on 23rd February.