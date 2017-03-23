Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has praised the forthcoming film Phillauri and has asked actors Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh “to keep believing in the impossible”.

Shah Rukh on Wednesday night took to Twitter to praise the cast, crew and the film.

“‘Phillauri‘ the attempt at doing what you believe in. Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Anshai (Director Anshai Lal), Karnesh (producer Karnesh Sharma) keep believing in the impossible,” Shah Rukh tweeted.

Anushka replied saying,”Thank you sooo much 😘❤️ Yes we will 😊#Phillauri”.

Phillauri, a romantic comedy film, directed by Lal is co-produced by Anushka and Karnesh Sharma under the banner of Fox Star Studios and Clean Slate Films.

On Monday, Anushka Sharma got Shah Rukh Khan to help her promote Phillauri when she landed up at his residence Mannat to ‘scare’ him.

Anushka plays a friendly ghost named Shashi in Phillauri, and to fit the theme, she made a promotional video with her Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-star at his house.

“I am making this video because people nowadays have become a lot more superstitious and feel that they are surrounded by supernatural beings… There are no ghosts actually,” Shah Rukh says in the video, before getting interrupted by Anushka’s voice.

He poses as if he is scared, and then Anushka introduces herself as Shashi, saying she is a big fan of King Khan. Check it out right here:

Shah Rukh then requests fans to watch the film, which will release on Friday. Directed by Anshai Lal, “Phillauri” also features Diljit Dosanjh, Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirzada.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh and Anushka will return to the silver screen together with Imtiaz Ali’s “The Ring”.

This film will mark the third collaboration between Shah Rukh and Anushka after “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi” (2008) and “Jab Tak Hai Jaan” (2012).