The 2016 film Pink proved to be a perfect launch pad for Taapsee Pannu for whom there has been no looking back since then. Her kitty is filled with quite a big number of upcoming movies. Where her film Dil Juunglee releases next month, she is also gearing up for Anurag Kashyap’s next production, titled Womaniya. According to a report of Mumbai Mirror, the film is all set to go on the floors by July and features Taapsee as one of the leads in the two-heroine project. The makers are in talks with other leading actresses for the part of her co-star.

The source of the daily revealed, “The film follows two professional woman shooters and their success story against all odds. Both actresses will require to train in shooting before the film kicks off to maintain authenticity. Anurag will be introducing a new director with this project, which is inspired by the real-life success stories of several women professional shooters.”

This Anurag Kashyap film is a romantic drama and features Vicky Kaushal as the male lead. Rumour mills have it that Abhishek Bachchan has stepped into the role that was originally offered to Dulquer Salmaan in the love triangle being directed by Anurag.

Taapsee will also play the lead in the Aanand L Rai produced Manmarziyan, which goes on the floors next month.

Womaniya is similar on the lines of Taapsee’s another sports drama film, Soorma. She features alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the movie, where he will be seen as Indian hockey player and ex-India captain Sandeep Singh in the biopic.