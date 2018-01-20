Anurag Kashyap’s Next Venture Manmarziyaan To Go On Floors Next Month

The union of Anurag Kashyap and Aanand L. Rai is a treat for every movie lover. They have earlier collaborated for Anurag’s last film Mukkabaaz and are taking their association forward with their next venture Manmarziyaan.

The film will see Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles and is scheduled to go on floors next month. Anurag Kashyap wanted to start this new project of his after wrapping up Mukkabaaz. The shooting of Manmarziyaan will begin in Punjab.

The music of the film will be composed by Amit Trivedi who is the choice of Aanand L. Rai, as the project is very close to his heart.

Kashyap, who is helming the Anand L. Rai produced Manmarziyaan, had earlier said: “Now we are busy with the promotion and release of Mukkabaaz. From January 13, we will start focusing on Manmarziyan.”

In a report of Bombay Times Rai said talking about the film, “Mukkabaaz has been a great and fruitful journey and now, we are excited about Manmarziyaan. It’s a complex yet beautiful love story with relatable human emotions. I’m happy that we have the perfect cast for this film. Anurag has great energy and I’m very confident with him being the captain of this ship.”

Trending

Anurag added further, “I’ve enjoyed working with Aanand .He is a director’s delight since he gives you complete creative liberty. I’m looking forward to this collaboration with the master storyteller.”

Manmarziyan is slated for release next year.