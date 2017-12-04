Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyan: All You Need To Know About The Film

Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyan has been in the news for quite some time now. From the cast to the other details of the movie there are a lot of rumors. But now, the cast of the movie is finalized and you’ll be glad to know who is starring in the movie.

The movie will include Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. It will also star Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan. It is set to be a love triangle. Looks like these set of fresh actors will show us some amazing chemistry in the movie.

According to a report in Ahmedabad Mirror, a source told the daily that the stars will start shooting for the movie soon. “The film requires a winter setting and is most likely to kick off in Himachal Pradesh, but the team is still finalizing locations. It is expected to be shot in a start-to-finish schedule and will be wrapped up by mid-March.”

Manmarziyan initially had Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Earlier, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari was supposed to direct this film, but reportedly she opted out of the project and chose to direct Bareilly Ki Barfi instead.

On the work front, Tapsee Pannu is riding high on the success of her last release Judwaa 2 which turned out to be a blockbuster, she is currently shooting for a biopic based on former captain of the Indian national hockey team, Sandeep Singh.

Vicky Kaushal recently wrapped up the shoot of his next film Raazi which also stars Alia Bhatt. Vicky will soon be seen in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic too. He has also been cast in Uri, a film on the surgical strike conducted in POK by the Indian army last year.

Whereas, Dulquer will be soon seen in Karwaan which marks his debut in Bollywood. It is a comedy film, directed by Akash Khurana and produced by Ronnie Screwvala which also stars Irrfan Khan, Mithila Palkar, Kriti Kharbanda, Manav Kaul and Anshuman Joshi.