Anurag Kashyap Reveals How Gangs Of Wasseypur Was ‘Thrown Out’ Of Theatres Because Of Ek Tha Tiger

It is very well known that, making a film is not a ‘piece of cake’. A lot of sincere efforts, full-time devotion and a lot of brainstorming thinking is required to create a masterpiece. Leaving all the pre-production to post-production work aside, the other most important part is marketing a film.

We have seen many times that more than content, the caste of the film is a major point for selling a film. There is always this fear of being outshined by a film, which has better marketing tactics.

In an interview with Vice Talks Films, Anurag Kashyap said, how his Film ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’ was kicked out of the theatres. He said, “I have had ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’ thrown out of the theatres while it was doing very well, because ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ had to come out. So You Know, that’s what we are dealing with”.

More than making a film, the approval of the censor board is also a big hurdle in the releasing of a film. Often, filmmakers have to restrict their creativity to an extent, that no offense is made against any subject.

In an interview with News 18, Anurag Kashyap was asked if the digital platform is giving him more creative freedom, he said, “I have always taken creative freedom, I believe in taking creative freedom and whenever there were censorship issues, I fought with the censor board and got my films out”.

Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane have directed the Indian web television series by Netflix based on Vikram Chandra’s 2006 thriller novel of ‘Sacred Games’.The series was produced in partnership with Phantom Films. Sacred games stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Radhika Apte and tells the story of a righteous police officer who attempts to thwart a terrorist attack in Mumbai after being warned by a notorious criminal.