Anurag Kashyap Has The Most Logical Take On Padmavati Issue

Filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap, who is vocal about the right to freedom of speech and expression, says his opinion will not provide a solution to the problems faced by the team of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmavati.

During the trailer launch of his upcoming film Mukkabaaz on Friday, he was asked about his opinion on Padmavati, which is being slammed for distorting historical facts about the Rajput queen.

“My opinion will not solve the issue. I do not think anything about this issue. In fact, I wonder why the media is thinking about it,” Anurag told IANS here.

“I think media is the most irresponsible community right now. Why are they asking the same question to all of us and collecting our opinion on the same? Has it solved the issue? In a way, constant talk on the topic is creating more fear in our mind.”

“Fear is something those groups (referring to Karni Sena and others) are trying to create. By asking the question, media did not solve the issue but paid attention to some regional groups. They are taking advantage of it,” he added.

As a filmmaker, the Udta Punjab co-producer has often locked horns with the Central Board of Film Certification.

Should Padmavati be shown to the Karni Sena to resolve the issue?

Anurag said: “I am not the one to think about it. But consistently talking about the issue, created an atmosphere of fear.” Bhansali was grilled for over two hours by members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT as he appeared before it in Parliament House with Prasoon Joshi, who heads the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Sources told IANS that the filmmaker was asked why he had screened the movie for a few select journalists even before it was cleared by the censor board.