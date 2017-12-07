Anurag Kashyap At The Trailer Launch Of Mukkabaaz: Can’t Blame The System Alone For Sports Decline

Today, the whole team of Mukkabaaz was present at the trailer launch event in Mumbai. Present were filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Aanand L Rai, Ravi Kishan, Vineet Singh, Jimmy Shergill and Zoya Hussain.

Mukkabaaz is an Indian sports drama film which is based on boxing and it also has a love angle in it. The film was recently screened at the Jio MAMI 19th Mumbai film festival and it was an opening film in MAMI.

The makers of the film had recently launched the first song, Paintra which was sung by Divine, and it is being appreciated by the audiences. Even the trailer, which has been released today, is also fresh and interesting.

During the trailer launch event, a small media interaction with the whole team was held. Since the film is about boxing and how politics or the system ruin a life of a boxer, a question was raised by a journalist to Jimmy Shergill as he plays the role of a politician in the film. Speaking about it, Jimmy said, “This question should be asked by Anurag and not me! I just play a political character, that’s it. System jahan galat hai wahan galat hai, jahan sahi hai wahan sahi hai. Lekin films ke beech me kisi ko toh villain bann na hoga na! Fir humare jaiso ko bann jana padhta hai.”

Further, the same question was asked to director Anurag about what does he thinks on the same. He said that there’s a bureaucracy in the system which is not only in sports but everywhere. He said, “We ourselves are responsible for this. There’s a dialogue of Jimmy in the film where he says, ‘Boxing pe picture banti hai toh 40 crore kamati hai, lekin boxing tournament rakho toh, 40 log dekhne nahi aate’. So, ye kahin na kahin sabki jhimmedaari hai. The problem is if you see any boxing tournament video on YouTube, you will only see the sportsman who are sitting in the audiences and no one else. Other sports like Cricket, the whole stadium is packed with people, there is no patronage to sports. We come to know that any Indian badminton player has won a medal just by sitting at our home.”

“The very next day, you will see that people are playing badminton on the roads and they become experts too. Humare yaha jo bhi sportsman paida hue hai, vo apne individual passion se paida hue hai, vo system ne nahi create kiya hai. Be it badminton players or billiards players or weightlifters- whatever it is, its because of their individual passion. There’s a bureaucracy in the system which is not only in sports but everywhere. And because of this, the actual sportsman gets lost somewhere. Vo jazbaa chaiye andar se, agar aap jab tak pride nahi lenge sports me ki sportsman ko support karenge, tab tak sportsman bahar niklega nahi. Hum pride lete hai medal jeetne ke baad. Uske pehle hum kabhi sports me pride nahi lete aur iske liye kahin na kahin hum sab jhimmedar hai. We can’t blame the system alone.“

When Anurag was asked if in his personal life he has across such instances, to which he was quick to say, ‘A lot of them.’ “A lot of them. Me and my father, we both have been a sportsmen. I have played till university level and we didn’t had sports as a career option ever. We used to play sports but to make a career in it was like a dream in itself. My father has been a coach to national level players. So aisa nahi hai ki sports se mera connect nahi raha hai. Even my brother, Abhinay Kashyap, who is a director, he is really fond of playing cricket but none of us pursue sports as our careers because it is such a discouragement.“

Mukkabaaz is all set to release on January 12, 2018.