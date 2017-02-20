Jagga Jasoos is a film, which has been witnessing delays right from its inception. Now, after its makers wrapped up the shoot last month, we hear the detective flick might be delayed again! Yes AGAIN!

As per reports, a few scenes from the Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer will have to be re-shot, which is causing the delay. We heard that the film has 29 songs and not all of them have been shot. A temple set is now being constructed in Film City where a song Antara will be picturised on Ranbir and Katrina at the end of the month.

Ranbir’s character in the film stammers and uses songs to replace dialogue. However, director Anurag Basu offers a different explanation altogether. The filmmaker took to Twitter to express that they are contemplating delaying the film, keeping in mind the upcoming exam season.

#JaggaJasoos is a Family Holiday film

Since exams r pushed at most of the places

We r contemplating the delay

Only IF v get a better Date — anurag basu (@basuanurag) February 19, 2017

Though, the director did not completely rule out the possibilities of the film being released on 7th April, its original release date. Hence, there are chances that the film might release on its due date.

But for now team is getting ready for 7th April. — anurag basu (@basuanurag) February 20, 2017

The trailer of the romantic comedy flick has garnered good views, making fans wait with bated breath for the film.