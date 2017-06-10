Director Anurag Basu is excited to present actor Ranbir Kapoor’s new and different version in his forthcoming film Jagga Jasoos. Ranbir, who has essayed the role of a college boy, a rock star and more in the past, will be seen as a school boy for the first time on the big screen.

Basu said in a statement: “Ranbir has this inherent charm and innocence which he brought forth in his role. I wanted the audience to see a new and different version of Ranbir, and with ‘Jagga Jasoos’, the audience will see him as a high school boy, playing a character half his age for the very first time.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s Galti Se Mistake, the second song from Jagga Jasoos was released yesterday and it’s impossible to take your eyes off Ranbir Kapoor! The peppy dance number will make you fall in love with Ranbir Kapoor as he will leave you charmed with his innocence. His moves doubled with his naughty expressions make the song a visual treat for everyone.

Interestingly the new song from Jagga Jasoos marks the first on screen appearance of director Anurag Basu. The duo could be seen having fun on screen as Ranbir tears off Anurag’s shirt.

The Ranbir-Anurag duo is set to recreate the magic woven by the blockbuster Barfii. Trailer of the film was widely appreciated especially for its musical conveyance without any dialogues and Katrina Kaif and Ranbir’s chemistry. The newly released songs have only churned the excitement of the audience for the already highly anticipated film.

Disney and Pictureshuru Production’s Jagga Jasoos is directed by Anurag Basu and is set to release on 14th July 2017.