Anurag Basu has demonstrated his caliber as a filmmaker with projects like Gangster, Life In A Metro and Barfi, so expectations were really high when his last film Jagga Jasoos hit theaters on July 14. The film also marked Ranbir Kapoor’s return with Basu after Barfi.

Jagga Jasoos wrecked at the box office and sparked a debate on who should be blamed for the debacle. Recently, Rishi Kapoor lashed out on Anurag Basu stating that he is an irresponsible director.

In an interview with Mid-day Rishi said, “Neetu and I saw the film on Thursday, only a day ahead of the release. Till Wednesday, Anurag Basu was still mixing the film. Can you imagine that? Pritam (composer) probably delivered the music only a week before. What can you say? You don’t take an opinion from anybody. Today’s filmmakers are doing this with everybody. They don’t show their films before release to take opinions and treat it as though they’re making a nuclear bomb. I didn’t hate or love the film.”

He went on to add why he finds Anurag Basu irresponsible, “I only felt it needed to be abridged by 20 minutes. But who is going to give that opinion to them? I totally agree with Ekta (Kapoor) when she threw him out from her film. He had problems with Rakesh Roshan while working on Kites (2010). He’s such an irresponsible director that he doesn’t complete the film. It was supposed to release three times in the past two years, but it kept getting delayed.” He said.

Furthermore, a prominent source from the cast of Jagga Jasoos told Deccan Chronicle, “We knew it was coming. Rishi Kapoor had been ranting against Anurag to anyone who was remotely connected with Jagga Jasoos. He had even threatened to beat up Anurag if he ever showed his face to him. He thinks today Anurag is an ‘irresponsible director’. I am sure he would have seemed like a responsible director had Jagga Jasoos been a hit.”

“As far as Anurag not showing his film to Rishi Kapoor is concerned Sanjay Leela Bhansali did not show a frame of Ranbir’s debut film Saawariya to him or anyone else. Recently, Rishi was venting against Shakun Batra for his working style in Kapoor & Sons. But the minute the audience accepted the film Rishi changed his tune. Sadly, Rishi has also brought in Ekta Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan and Govinda to argue his case against Anurag.” The source added.

Furthermore, Bimal Parekh, co-producer of Jagga Jaoos said, “What Mr Kapoor has to say about Anurag Basu is his opinion. He is entitled to it. We’ve received extremely polarised views on Jagga Jasoos. Many have loved it, but just as many have hated it. I don’t know how much losses the film will run into, but I am proud to be associated with it.”

Anurag Basu maintained a dignified silence. All he said was, “I want to avoid making any comments against a senior who also happens to be my friend’s dad.”

And now, finally, Anurag Basu has reacted to all the criticism he’s been facing for the movie. However, he hasn’t named anybody in his tweets. Take a look:

Sorry i ws out of radar Thank U so much for ur love and appreciation for #JaggaJassos its like oxygen for Me Right now.Tight Hugs! — anurag basu (@basuanurag) July 26, 2017

& for those who disliked it ,hugs for them too,cuz ur rejection paves the way for my next and I promise i’ll try not to disappoint you. — anurag basu (@basuanurag) July 26, 2017

Jagga Jasoos also features Katrina Kaif. The movie is a mystery musical adventure romantic comedy film written and directed by Anurag Basu.