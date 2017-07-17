Anurag Basu is Amazed by Amitabh Bachchan. Find Out Why?

Director Anurag Basu says he is amazed to see the child within megastar Amitabh Bachchan is alive.

On Sunday, Amitabh lauded Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif-starrer Jagga Jasoos calling it innovative, delightful and a well-executed film.

T 2486 – Just saw ‘Jagga Jasoos’ could not resist telling Anurag what a delightful, innovative, well executed film it was ; a joy to watch pic.twitter.com/FiOZMhR07D — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 15, 2017

Replying to the megastar, Basu tweeted: “Amitabh Bachchan Sir! I am amazed to see that child within you is still alive, otherwise ‘Jagga Jasoos‘ would have failed to impress you.”

@SrBachchan Sir! I am amazed to see that CHILD within you is still alive,otherwise #JaggaJasoos wd hv failed to impress you. — anurag basu (@basuanurag) July 17, 2017

Directed by Anurag Basu, Jagga Jasoos released on Friday 14th July, after being in the pipeline for over three years. It marks the second collaboration of Basu and Ranbir after Barfi!

However, this is not the first time Katrina and Ranbir have shared screen space together. The two have previously starred in films like Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Raajneeti.

The film effectively encompasses the ups and downs and many adventurous moments that Ranbir aka Jagga and Katrina aka Shruti indulge in.The film’s trailer and songs have left the audiences in complete anticipation to witness the world of Jagga.

Jagga Jasoos is the story of Ranbir (Jagga), a school boy, who is in search of his missing father. It also stars Sayani Gupta and Saurabh Shukla. The film has been shot across a multitude of locations – and Ravi Varman – who also shot Barfi! is the man behind them. The imagery captured across the landscapes of Thailand, Africa and India are not just true to film and the adventure it promises to be for families but also in themselves a cinematic feat!

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3, co-starring Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam.

In June, Mr. Bachchan finished shooting the first schedule of his upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan. The film also features Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. Thugs Of Hindostan is being directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time.