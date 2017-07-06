Anurag Basu explains the conception of Ranbir Kapoor as Jagga Jasoos

Jagga Jasoos adds yet another fresh layer to Ranbir Kapoor’s body of work. The actor features in a never seen before avatar in the film.

Speaking about the conception of the character of Jagga Jasoos, director Anurag Basu took a walk down the memory lane and shared, “When I was a child, I had stacks of Tintin’s comics in my room. I used to love adventure stories when I was a kid. The setting and details of such stories often stay at the back of your mind and resurface when you are creating something of your own. Jagga Jasoos is my childhood playing on the screen.”

Speaking about the similarities of Tin Tin and Jagga Jasoos he explained, “I am aware that the hairdo is the most obvious point of discussion,” Basu says, adding, “I wanted to give Ranbir a unique hairdo. This look wasn’t my first choice. When we started trying out different looks, there was one we liked, but it did not make him look very child-like, which was an essential. No other look, apart from this one, matched our narrative. It’s a coincidence that it is the same as that of Tintin.”

Talking about the vision of the film Anurag Basu shares, “During my children’s vacation, I am compelled to show them Hollywood films that cater to children, because Bollywood doesn’t produce sufficient films for them. So, I wanted to make a film that children can enjoy, one that the entire family can watch and enjoy together. I sincerely believe we should make films that cater to all. It’s tough, but we should try.”

The film is an adventurous drama where Ranbir’s character is on the look for his missing father.

The film’s trailer and the songs Ullu ka Pattha, Galti se Mistake and Jhumri Telaiya have left the audiences in anticipation and people are eager to witness the world of Jagga.

Disney and Pictureshuru Production’s Jagga Jasoos directed by Anurag Basu is set to release on 14th July 2017. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the lead with music composed by Pritam.