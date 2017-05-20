Anupam Roy: I loved Parineeti’s song in Meri Pyaari Bindu

He has recently bagged the National Award for the lyrics of his Bengali song Tumi Jaake Bhalobasho from Praktan. But it’s not awards which make him the happiest, its people’s love! The singer, song writer and composer has just finished composing music for Dear Maya.

Ahead of the film’s release, Anupam Roy opens up to Koimoi in an exclusive interview…

Which are the songs that you have composed for Dear Maya?

I have composed three songs for the film, one for the album and also created the background score. The lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil. The song Saat Rang has been sung by Rekha Bhardwaj. We felt her voice would suit Manisha Koirala’s character. I worked with her for the first time and it was a great experience! Sune Saaye, a positive song has been sung by Harshdeep Kaur, who is a favourite of mine. Kehne Ko is a sad song, which talks about separation. It has been sung by Jonita Gandhi, who has worked with me earlier in Pink.

You recently won the National Film Award for Best Lyrics for the Bengali song Tumi Jaake Bhalobasho from Praktan. How does it feel?

It feels great! Ever since my journey started in 2010, I have always tried to create new kind of songs. I have been honoured time and again but most importantly I have been showered with love by people. I would like to thank the jury for listening to the song and selecting it. I send translations of my songs for National Awards every year, which is not an easy job. I am grateful to those who have translated the song. It’s a unique feeling, a very happy one! It’s very difficult to translate a song like Tumi Jaake Bhalobasho, I wonder how would someone translate words like Machher Kaankor Laal!

Winning awards or being loved by people. Which matters to you more?

No award can match the amount of love showered by people. Nothing can match the feeling when the audience sings along with me during a live show. National Award is very honourable and it’s a different feeling altogether but audience’s love matters more to me.

You had won the Filmfare Award for Best Background Score in Piku. Did it help you bag more Bollywood projects?

Definitely Dear Maya! I first met Sunaina Bhatnagar in January 2016. I had come to Mumbai to attend the award function. That was when Sunaina approached me for the project. I am grateful to Shoojit Sircar for the other two projects, Pink and Running Shaadi.

You are working in Tollywood and Bollywood simultaneously. Which one do you enjoy more?

I definitely enjoy both but what I like more in Bengali is writing a song. Since I write the lyrics as well as compose the tunes, that gives me the real thrill. In Bollywood, I only compose the tunes. I don’t want to establish myself as a Hindi lyricist. Everything needs certain knowledge. I don’t have that knowledge in Hindi to write entire songs. However, I do compose a line or two if I feel like.

Singer or composer – Which avatar of yours is your favourite?

It’s a difficult choice! I am more comfortable singing songs which I compose. I don’t have an ambition of becoming a playback singer. Yes, I have sung numbers composed by others but that is not my career. I consider playback singing as a bonus. I love to sing my own songs because I know the context in which they are written, so I connect to them a lot more.

Many singers are not happy with actors singing in their own films. What is your take on this?

I don’t have a problem with anybody singing. If someone wants to sing, whoever it is, why not let him/her do that? I loved Parineeti’s song in Meri Pyaari Bindu! It’s a welcome change. Fresh talents should be appreciated and encouraged. I have always given a chance to fresh talents and will continue to do so.

Who is your favourite singer in Bollywood in the present time?

I like Arijit (Singh) a lot. I have been working with Shreya (Ghoshal) for the past 6-7 years. I like Rekha ji (Bhardwaj), Sunidhi (Chauhan) and Harshdeep’s (Kaur) voice. I am a big fan of KK.

You have featured in guest appearances as yourself in films like Jaatishwar & Praktan. Would you like to take up acting seriously if you get a good role?

As I said earlier, this is also not in my career agenda. If something good comes and I like it, I will surely think about it.

You have just composed music for Bengali movie Posto and Hindi film Dear Maya. What else are you working on?

I have composed a song for Bengali film Chaamp. I am also composing music for Pratim’s (D Gupta) Macher Jhol. I will also be composing music for Shibu da’s (Shiboprosad Mukherjee) next.