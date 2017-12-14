Anupam Kher’s The Big Sick Wins Big At The Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017

Anupam Kher starrer The Big Sick has been nominated for an Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the Screen Actors Guild Award (SAG Awards) 2017.

Sharing the “proud moment” of his life, Anupam tweeted on Thursday: “Happiness is being nominated by your own peers. Thank you SAG Awards for this joy and a proud moment. Congratulations team ‘The Big Sick‘ and Holly Hunter for your nomination. See you all in Los Angeles,”

Happiness is being nominated by your own peers. Thank you @SAGawards for this joy and a proud moment. Congratulations team @TheBigSickMovie and #HollyHunter for your nomination. See you all in LA. 🙏😊 pic.twitter.com/0AGr4AXxCW — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) December 14, 2017

Other movies that have been nominated in the same category are Get Out, Lady Bird, Mudbound and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Actress Holly Hunter has been nominated for the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for The Big Sick.

Directed by Michael Showalter, The Big Sick is about the real-life story of comedian Kumail Nanjiani, who not just features in the lead role but has also penned the film’s screenplay with wife Emily Gordon. It also features Zoe Kazan, Ray Romano, and Adeel Akhtar.

This is not the first time Anupam’s film has been nominated for the SAG Awards. His movie Silver Linings Playbook had four SAG Award nominations.