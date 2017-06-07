Poster Of Anupam Kher’s The Accidental Prime Minister Is Out!

Anupam Kher currently has two political based Bollywood films in his kitty. The actor will soon be seen in Madhur Bhandarkar’s upcoming film Indu Sarkar opposite Kriti Kulhari and Neil Nitin Mukesh. In the second film, the veteran actor is set to play Manmohan Singh in the film ‘The Accidental Prime Minister‘ written by the former prime minister’s media adviser Sanjay Baru.

Kher looks every bit of Manmohan Singh in the first look of a film adaptation of Sanjay Baru’s controversial book “The Accidental Prime Minister: The Making and Unmaking of Manmohan Singh”, in which the veteran actor essays the former Indian Prime Minister.

Anupam Kher released the first look poster of the film on Twitter yesterday. Take a look at the poster:

The black and white poster shows the side profile of Anupam, dressed as Manmohan Singh — complete with a white beard and turban. The focus of the poster is, however, more on the silhouette of a woman — presumably Congress President Sonia Gandhi — standing in the corridors of Parliament House.

The deliberate placement of the silhouette near Aupam’s ear portrays the numerous layers that were perhaps behind the persona and the role of Singh, who was criticised for rarely being verbal and taking actions on his own.

This is not the first time Bollywood is witnessing a film based on a politician. Let’s recall some of the few famous films which were loosely based on famous politicians!

1. Nayak

This blockbuster film released in 2001 and was a political thriller directed by Shankar. The film had Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal and Johnny Lever in the key roles. The film is a remake of S. Shankar’s successful Tamil film Mudhalvan.

Many believe that Narendra Modi’s interview in the past with CNN IBN has uncanny similarity with a scene in the film, where Anil Kapoor’s character gets a controversial interview with Amrish Puri, playing a Chief Minister in the film.

2. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose -The Forgotten Hero

The film released back in 2004 and was written and directed by Shyam Benegal. The film had a cast of Sachin Khedekar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajit Kapur, Arif Zakaria, and Divya Dutta.

It depicts the life of the Indian independence leader Subhas Chandra Bose in Nazi Germany and in Japanese-occupied Asia and the events leading to the formation of Azad Hind Fauj. The director had beautifully brought out the life of the leader on the silver screen to bring the awareness among the people about the wonders this politician had done in past.

3. Sarkar

Sarkar is a 2005 political crime thriller film written and directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan in the title role alongside Abhishek Bachchan as the younger son, Shankar Nagre, and Kay Kay Menon, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Supriya Pathak and Tanisha Mukherjee. It was the first instalment of Sarkar film series.

After watching the film, many felt that the film was too much inspired by the life of Balasaheb Thackeray but there were no official statements made by the makers regarding the same. The audience could relate the life of Amitabh Bachchan to Thackeray’s life.

4. Madras Cafe

The film had hit theatres in 2013 and was an Indian political thriller spy film directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film starred John Abraham, Nargis Fakhri in lead roles.

The film is set in the background of late 1980s and early 1990s, during the time of Indian intervention in the Sri Lankan civil war and the assassination of former Indian prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. It also deals with an Indian Army special officer who is appointed by the intelligence agency R.A.W. to head covert operations in Jaffna shortly after Indian peace-keeping force was forced to withdraw.