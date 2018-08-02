Anupam Kher Starts Shooting For American Series New Amsterdam

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has started shooting for the upcoming American drama series “New Amsterdam“.

He said that he has the same excitement and nervousness which he had the first day of the shoot for his maiden film “Saaransh“.

“A New Beginning on first August, 2018. I start the shoot of my American series ‘New Amsterdam’ today. I have the same excitement and nervousness which I had on January 1, 1984, my first day of shoot of my first film ‘Saaransh‘. 34 years later…” Anupam tweeted on Wednesday night.

Inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in the US, the series follows the brilliant and charming doctor Max Goodwin played by Ryan Eggold, the institution’s newest medical director who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care.

In addition to Anupam and Eggold, the cast of the series include Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, and Tyler Labine.

In the Bollywood front, Anupam will be seen in “The Accidental Prime Minister”.

The film is based on a book by Sanjaya Baru, a former media advisor to Manmohan Singh. Akshaye Khanna features as Baru, and Divya Seth Shah plays Manmohan Singh’s wife Gursharan Kaur in the movie.

It is directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, along with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer.

The film is slated to release on December 21.