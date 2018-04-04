Anupam Kher Receives A BAFTA Nomination For The Boy With The Topknot

Indian actor Anupam Kher has received a nomination for the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards in 2018 for his work in a BBC project.

Anupam is nominated for his performance in the adaptation of Satnam Sanghera’s memoir “The Boy with the Topknot”, a TV movie.

The actor, who has featured in about 500 films, is up against Adrian Dunbar (“Line of Duty”), Brian F. O’Byrne (“Little Boy Blue”) and Jimmi Simpson – USS Callister (“Black Mirror”) for the Best Supporting Actor trophy.

Anupam tweeted on Wednesday: “Thank you Bafta for the nomination. I feel honoured and humbled.”

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced the nominations for the annual Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards on Wednesday, read a statement on bafta.org. It will reward the best television programmes broadcast in the UK in 2017. The ceremony will be held at the Royal Festival Hall on May 13.

Anupam Kher recently met Priyanka Chopra on the sets of her TV show Quantico. He posted photographs from their meeting on Twitter on Thursday morning.

“Thank you dearest Priyanka Chopra for your love and warmth. It was wonderful to come and see you on the sets of ‘Quantico’. You are a star. As a fellow Indian, I am so proud of you and your achievements. Keep our flag flying. You are the best. Indian actor, our ambassador abroad,” he wrote.

In response, Priyanka posted: “Thank you for dropping by Anupam Kher sir. Was absolutely wonderful to see you again. Mere desh ki khushboo… Good luck with what your here to do! Can’t wait to see you again. Soon.”